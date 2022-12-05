Action and Ambition
Kolleno is helping businesses solve their cash flow struggles
In this episode we meet Dimitri Raziev (ex-Goldman Sachs) who co-founded Kolleno with Ron Danenberg (ex-Expedia Group). Kolleno simplify B2B credit control and collections for SMEs by automating the management of receivables on one single platform. The idea to form Kolleno was born from their experience observing the impact that manual processes and poor cash flow management were having on SMEs. In less than 18 months of operation, the start-up has already acquired customers across several markets in Europe, the UK, the US, Canada, and South Africa. Tune in to here their story.