Action and Ambition
Gavin Lira from The Empathy Firm Shares PR Secrets and How He Builds Powerful Relationships
In this episode, we are joined by Gavin Lira, Founder, and CEO of The Empathy Firm, an innovative PR Firm centered around client delight. The Empathy Firm helps businesses acquire visibility, influence, and authority through media placements, podcast bookings, and consulting. Their goal is to understand your unique vision and amplify it so the world can experience just how brilliant you are. Empathy works with the world’s largest and most powerful influencer network, national press, and publishing partners to put you in front of the right audience, in the right way, and at the right time. Tune in to learn more!