Podcast / Action and Ambition
Action and Ambition
Action and Ambition
Nick Collins Helps Businesses Make The Transition Into The Digital World and Boost Their Online Visibility and Revenue
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Nick Collins, Founder and CEO of Sartoris Digital, a full-service digital media company that helps companies identify and execute high-value web and mobile software initiatives. The team delivers strategic guidance, architecture, project planning, UI/UX, development, and product roadmap planning. Nick is also an ADDY award-winning web and mobile application creator. He is a well-respected authority in Digital Media, having spoken on the topic in the regional and international arenas. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!
Play
Title
Wouter Witvoet Accelerates The Adoption Of Electric Vehicles
Bennett Maxwell Produces Cookies That Address The Self-Image Issues That Contribute To Mental Health Problems in Kids and Teens
Unlocking Next-Level Metabolic Health By Powering With Ketones
Jaime Villalobos Sauza on Producing Exceptional Tequila Products
HighLevel, All-In-One Sales and Marketing Platform
Matching Homeowners With The Perfect Energy Solution
Dave Valentine Helps Entrepreneurs Harness Their Authentic Capacity For Success
Gavin Lira from The Empathy Firm Shares PR Secrets and How He Builds Powerful Relationships
Nick Collins Helps Businesses Make The Transition Into The Digital World and Boost Their Online Visibility and Revenue
Kylie Russell Simplifies Event Staffing and Brand Activation
Justin Woll Helps Countless Entrepreneurs Scale To Six and Seven Figure Incomes
Houston Goodwin Helps Connect Businesses With Their Local Community Through Their Website
Kolleno is helping businesses solve their cash flow struggles
Stacey Bender Provides The Best Hands-On Public Relation Counsel, Strategy, and Results For Businesses
Matt DiBara Gives Homeowners The Tools To Avoid Scams and Have a Clear Understanding of How To Find, Hire and Manage Constructors
CasperLabs Help Enterprises Build Blockchain-Enabled Products and Services Quickly and Effectively
MicroLumix Helps Prevent The Spread of Infectious Diseases Caused By Contaminated Public Touchpoints
Shelby Jo Long Helps Businesses Grow Their Brand By Developing Custom Programs and Courses
Michael Gaizutis Fuels Brand Growth for Game-Changing Companies Through Agile Design and Digital Experience
Brendan Kamm Helps Businesses Grow by Building Stronger Business Relationships Through Gratitude.
Michael Sipe Helps Business Owners Move From Working For Their Business To Making The Business Work For Them
Matutu Nyabange On Simplifying the connection between service providers and end-clients
Jessica Brodkin Brings Unique Digitally Created Divine Feminine to The NFT World While Decreasing The World’s Carbon Footprint
Helping Gamers Have a Better Connection and Performance Around The World
The Next Generation Payment Transfer Solution!
Alex Lopez Helps People Get Into Their Dream Homes
Eric Netsch On Turning Shopify Sites Into Simple Mobile Apps
Being an Icon in The Beauty Industry With Jim Markham
JR McKee On The Secret of The Streaming Industry
Dr. Kortney Ziegler Helps Tackle The Challenge of Insufficient Funds During Emergencies

All Series

Restaurant Influencers

Restaurant Influencers

On the new Restaurant Influencers podcast, leaders in the restaurant and hospitality space share their secrets to Smartphone Storytelling and how to be found online.
More Details
That Will Never Work

That Will Never Work

Marc Randolph, veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur, works directly with entrepreneurs who have been told “that will never work,” helping them turn their nascent or struggling businesses into sustainable companies.
More Details
One Day With Jon Bier

One Day With Jon Bier

Don't overthink it. There's no brief, no agenda, just good conversations with interesting humans.
More Details
Behind the Review

Behind the Review

Hosted by Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, Behind the Review features conversations with reviewers and business owners about their experiences—whether it was one star or five stars—giving listeners behind-the-scenes insights into what was really going on.
More Details
Get A Real Job

Get A Real Job

Dan Bova, editorial director of Entrepreneur.com, chats with entrepreneurs with careers that their parents, teachers and any sane person in their life can't wait for them to quit and get a real job.
More Details
Habits & Hustle

Habits & Hustle

Habits & Hustle is a podcast that uncovers the rituals, unspoken habits and mindsets of extraordinary people.
More Details
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

A weekly pitch show brought to you by Entrepreneur Media and Sprint Business.
More Details
Action and Ambition

Action and Ambition

In his new series Action and Ambition, featured on Entrepreneur.com, your host Andrew Medal goes behind the scenes to learn the backstories, mindsets, and actions of the world's most ambitious people.
More Details
How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens with Robert Tuchman features some of today's brightest entrepreneurial minds talking about overcoming challenges and using them as learning experiences to create success.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other businesses can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

Nick Collins Helps Businesses Make The Transition Into The Digital World and Boost Their Online Visibility and Revenue
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Nick Collins, Founder and CEO of Sartoris Digital, a full-service digital media company that helps companies identify and execute high-value web and mobile software initiatives. The team delivers strategic guidance, architecture, project planning, UI/UX, development, and product roadmap planning. Nick is also an ADDY award-winning web and mobile application creator. He is a well-respected authority in Digital Media, having spoken on the topic in the regional and international arenas. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!