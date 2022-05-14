Action and Ambition
Kylie Russell Simplifies Event Staffing and Brand Activation
Welcome to Another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Kylie Russell, Founder and CEO at Priceless One Management, a nationwide event staffing, management, and brand activation agency based out of South Florida and servicing the entire US. They aim to be the one-stop shop for all event needs nationwide, offering Model Ambassadors, On-site Event Managers, Hair Specialists, and Serving and Production Staff. The staff database consists of the most diverse and skilled experience curators from coast to coast. They endorse brands, execute visions, engage consumers, drive results and deliver cultivated social experiences. Tune in to learn more!