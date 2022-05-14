Kylie Russell Simplifies Event Staffing and Brand Activation

Bennett Maxwell Produces Cookies That Address The Self-Image Issues That Contribute To Mental Health Problems in Kids and Teens

In this episode, we are joined by Bennett Maxwell, CEO of Dirty Dough, a cookie delivery business in Tempe, AZ. Dirty Dough uses centralized production with special machines to produce the world’s first three-layer cookie. This also allows for a franchise to open up at half the cost of the competition and half the labor while lowering ongoing costs. At Dirty Dough, Bennett works to spread the message of proudly owning who you are, imperfections and all. He stands for authenticity and self-acceptance, encouraging others to come as they are, knowing that just like these cookies, what really matters is on the inside. As a natural salesman, Bennett Maxwell has been making use of this gift since he was stopped from selling candy bars in elementary school. Through his life-long entrepreneurial experience, Bennett has learned that success comes from surrounding yourself with other do-ers and is a member of the Forbes Business Council, Apex Executives, and The Power Room. Tune in to learn more!