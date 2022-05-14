Action and Ambition
Matching Homeowners With The Perfect Energy Solution
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Shea Sueda, CEO at Clean Skies Technology, a US company in the solar power division. Clean Skies Technology strives to benefit the planet while also helping businesses and families across the country save money along the way! Its mission is to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, decreasing reliance on fossil fuels, and providing the best customer experience possible. Tune in to learn more!