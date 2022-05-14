Action and Ambition
Unlocking Next-Level Metabolic Health By Powering With Ketones
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Michael Brandt, co-Founder, and CEO of H.V.M.N, a nutrition company founded upon utilizing a systems engineering approach towards enhancing health, longevity, and performance. He's an avid triathlete and marathoner. Before starting H.V.M.N., he received his BS in Computer Science & Design at Stanford, was a Product Manager at Google, and was an Adjunct Professor at the Academy of Art in SF. He has always been a leader, and lifelong student, in designing products for new and emerging needs. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!