Action and Ambition
Jaime Villalobos Sauza on Producing Exceptional Tequila Products
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Jaime Villalobos Sauza, who comes from one of the oldest tequila families in the industry. Sauza Tequila was founded by its predecessors. However, the brand’s family was sold to investors who marked the product worldwide, thus sacrificing its quality and most natural premium tequila possible. Jaime spent more years gaining experience in the industry as an official tequila taster for the Tequila Regulatory Council. He later became the president of ONSOM. Jaime explains how to produce and sell tequila products. Tune in to learn more!