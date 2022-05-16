Action and Ambition
The Million Dollar Story Agency Helps High Achievers Gain Influence and Affluence
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Angela Little, COO at Million Dollar Story Agency which helps experts - entrepreneurs, consultants, speakers, coaches, and business owners become number one best-selling authors on the elite lists to build their brand, visibility, market authority, and credibility. They make sure you write a strategic book or chapter in an anthology - based on the Million Dollar Method that addresses all five factors essential to every thriving business - lead gen, lead nurture, lead conversion, client fulfillment, and client retention. Tune in to learn more!