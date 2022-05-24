Action and Ambition
Lavie Popack Makes Remote Work Simple and Sustainable For Companies and Contactors Worldwide
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Lavie Popack, Co-Founder and CEO at Overpass, the nation’s first vertical talent marketplace for hiring managers and freelance salespeople. The Overpass platform, overpass.com, gives business leaders the tools to find, hire, and manage their sales talent and activities, monitor performance, and pay reps from a single source. With access to a marketplace of top sales talent worldwide, team managers can select experienced sales professionals from hundreds of industries and find the right fit for their team at a fraction of the cost or time of hiring an in-house team. He also founded MPower Energy, a renewable energy company spanning 11 offices in 9 states across 35 utilities. Tune in to learn more!