Action and Ambition
Paul Kacir Brings People Together With The World’s First Free Person to Person RV Rental Platform
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Paul Kacir, Founder and CEO of RVnGO, a successful Internet Peer-to-Peer, and InsureTech start-up. RVnGO is the place where all kinds of RV enthusiasts can come together and feed their passion. They have created the first place where RVers can buy, sell or rent RVs. Its mission is to make RVing accessible to as many people as possible, whether it's letting you find your next RV, or just try it out by renting an RV for the weekend without committing to buying. Tune in to learn more about RVnGO!