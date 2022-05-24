Action and Ambition
Jackie Meyer Coaches Other Accounting Firm Owners on How To Better Their Best Practises at Their Firms
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Jackie Meyer, Founder and CEO of Meyer Tax Consulting, an advisory firm that designs customized inventive tax strategies for high-net-worth individuals. The firm is a full-service tax preparation accounting firm focusing on family-owned businesses and advanced personal taxation. They provide tax preparation with the personalization that is needed with high net wealth clientele's evolving needs. As a CPA firm, they keep up-to-date with the changing tax laws and adhere to certain ethical standards and codes of professional conduct established by governmental bodies and peer organizations. Tune in to learn more!