



Action and Ambition

Will Black Gets Charities Paired With Businesses So That They Get Non-Restricted Funding

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Will Black, CEO and Chief Giving Officer at Sharing The Credit, a company that helps businesses donate fees that normally goes to a bank to a charity that inspires them. Will is steeped in the world of merchant accounts and knows the ins and outs of how businesses suffer headaches and financial damage via their company's most needful operation: Getting paid in plastic. He has spent three decades in the industry, working with hospitals, the military, and everything from the smallest of start-ups to multimillion-dollar a month operations. Tune in to learn more!