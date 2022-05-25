Action and Ambition
BRG, The Miami Based Multidisciplinary Luxury Real Estate Brokerage and Development Company That Specializes in High-End Real Estate
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Matias Alem, Founder, and CEO of BRG, a Miami Beach-based, multidisciplinary investment and development company that specializes in high-end real estate and income-producing communities. In recent years, through the BRG companies, Matias has been directly responsible for managing hundreds of millions of dollars of investment in South Florida, including real estate sales, design, development, & construction of residential projects. Matias explains how the Covid 19 pandemic helped scale his business. Tune in to learn more!