Action and Ambition
Elia Wallen On Innovating Business Travel With a Free-To-Use Hotel Booking Platform
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Elia Wallen, founder, and CEO of Hotel Engine, a hotel booking platform. Hotel Engine provides hotel booking solutions designed for business travel. Book and manage business lodging while enjoying exclusive savings of up to 60% at over 700,000 properties worldwide. Before Hotel Engine, Elia Founded Travelers Haven, an on-demand, full-service housing firm that manages the short-term housing process. He explains how Hotel Engine simplifies the hotel booking process. Tune in to learn more!