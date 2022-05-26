Action and Ambition
Reena Sehgal Helps Businesses and Individuals In a Wide Variety of Business Law and Entertainment matters
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Reena Sehgal, Principal Owner at Sehgal Law PC. Sehgal Law PC helps single-owner businesses, small-to-midsize businesses, and individuals in a wide variety of business law and entertainment matters, ranging from contracts and transactions, intellectual property, employment, financing, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, insurance, business succession planning, and general advice and counsel. They provide relevant and helpful legal counsel to assist you in avoiding legal pitfalls and navigating legal challenges through competent, professional representation. Tune in to learn more!