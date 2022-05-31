Action and Ambition
Joy Mbanugo Helps Businesses Generate Revenue By Developing Unrivaled Financial Structures
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Joy Mbanugo, a San Francisco-based Finance professional with over 19 years of audit, tax, business operations, financial services, capital markets, and treasury experience. Currently, she works on a Cloud Partner Finance team responsible for evaluating cross-functional deals. Joy has experience working in the Finance Transformation, Systems, and Integration group, responsible for organizing Alphabet’s financial data at Google. She also led the Treasury Tax initiative at Google to streamline the cash management of $100 billion. Tune in to learn more about Joy’s dedication to helping businesses thrive through financial rehabilitation!