Action and Ambition
Toby Hamilton on Making Healthcare Accessible, Convenient, and Affordable To Everyone
Welcome to another episode of The Business Brainstorm Podcast! Joining us today is Toby Hamilton, a board-certified emergency physician, Executive Director, and Founder of the non-profit Healthcare Innovators Professional Society in the Texas Medical Center. He is also the co-founder of Emerus Hospitals and the ex CEO, Board Chairman, and Chief Innovation Officer. Toby is the originator of the “microhospital”–smaller capital-efficient health care facilities that have set the standard for operational excellence by delivering superior margins and patient-satisfaction scores. In addition, he developed and oversaw the creation of a microhospital health plex, which provides most of the basic needs for communities. Tune in to learn more!