Thriving In The Production Industry!

Using NFTs To Build a Better Future In The Art and Entertainment Space!

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Scott Weissman, CEO of TokenSociety, who began developing platforms to create NFTs for creative work in 2016. TokenSociety is a launchpad for NFT-based projects such as the Gay Aliens Society. Both Diplo and Brooklyn Beckham hold items in the Gay Aliens’ NFT collection, which is developing a TV Show, Metaverse, and the platform offers exclusive NFT drops in addition to providing new ways to inform the crypto/ NFT space, often focusing on celebrities and exclusive individuals in the field of arts and entertainment. Scott explains how TokenSociety is building a better future for the art and entertainment industry. Tune in to learn more!