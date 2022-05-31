Action and Ambition
Thriving In The Production Industry!
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Erich Bergen, an American television, film, and stage actor raised in New York City. He is also the Founder of 6W Entertainment, a production industry that has already produced over 100 different projects spanning web, television, and in-person events. Erich Founded 6W Entertainment after discovering the need for high-end hybrid and live event productions. Most recently, Erich was an Executive Producer for the new Paramount+ docuseries, “Clive Davis: Most Iconic Performances.” In this four-part docuseries, Clive Davis takes viewers through some of his favorite musical performances from the last few decades. Tune in to learn more about Erich’s story of becoming an exceptional producer!