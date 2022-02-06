Action and Ambition
How to digitise your shopfront with Sanad Yaghi of Dukkantek
Having launched Dukkantek in January 2021, the business has grown quickly. Today, some 7,000 merchants have signed up to the platform. Sanad Yaghi, a co-founder of the business, tells us how he is empowering traditional merchants to thrive in the digital world with premium end-to-end technology including inventory management, point of sale systems, payments, ecommerce tech among much more. While Dukkantek was originally conceived as a service aimed at retailers in the grocery sector, the merchants on the platform now span 70 different verticals, with clothing and electricals particularly prominent alongside food and drink.