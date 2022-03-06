



Action and Ambition

Dr. Raphael Kellman Uncovers The Root Causes Of Your Symptoms and Health Issues Leading to True Healing

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Dr. Raphael Kellman, the Author of The Microbiome Diet and the Founder of Kellman Wellness Center, a premier functional and conventional medical practice. Dr. Kellman combines natural compounds, vitamins, herbs, and medicines to reduce symptoms, alleviate suffering and heal the deeper cause of disease. Through his deep understanding of using natural compounds, some of which are found in our cells, to improve cellular function, detoxification, and environmental medicine, Dr. Kellman uncovers the underlying causes of your medical problems leading to true healing. Tune in to learn more!