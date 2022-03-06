Action and Ambition
Creating a competitive Play To Earn Video Game Based On Blockchain Technology
In this episode, we are joined by Layne Schmerin, Founder and CEO of Meta Wizards NFT, a competitive play to earn video game based on blockchain technology. Owning a Meta Wizards provides you access to a fully functional in-game Wizard NFT, each containing exceptional abilities and attributes that allow you to race and battle against other opponents in hopes of gaining more $MW coins. You can race your Wizard against eight others in the Secret Cove and place bets on which Wizard will come in the first place. Tune in to learn more!