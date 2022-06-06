



Action and Ambition

Kurt Hallead On Enabling College Athletes Monetize Their Name, Image, and Likeness by Creating, Marketing, Promoting, and Trading NFTs

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Kurt Hallead, Co-Founder, President, and Lead Investor at Legacy League, the portal of college sports NFTs. Legacy League makes it easy and fast for athletes to create unique digital video assets to highlight their experience as student-athletes. Athletes can easily create incredible, unique highlights using the proprietary NFT Creation Wizard. They can then mint them as NFTs and sell them on the marketplace. Tune in to learn more!