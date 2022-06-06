Action and Ambition
Amber Singleton On Becoming an Exceptional Real Estate Agent
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Amber Singleton, a real estate agent with West Coast Capital Group in Newport Beach, CA, providing home-buyers and sellers with professional, responsive, and attentive real estate services. She is also the CEO of Finland Financial, a consulting company that helps businesses acquire the financial tools and resources necessary to be successful. Amber explains how she became one of the best real estate agents in Newport Beach. Don't miss a thing on this!