Andy Kurtzig Simplifies Life By Connecting People With Experts
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Andy Kurtzig, Founder, and CEO of JustAnswer, a platform that connects people with experts such as doctors, accountants, lawyers, and veterinarians for immediate online help. Andy founded JustAnswer in 2003 and has built it into the number one expert answer site. He spent the first two and a half years programming and listening to users before handing over the engineering reigns to focus on JustAnswer's other business aspects. Before JustAnswer, Kurtzig founded and later sold eBenefits, a cloud-based Human Resources application. Tune in to learn more!
Ken Joslin Helps Leaders Learn How To Build Confidence, Gain Clarity and Create Community
In this episode, we are joined by Ken Joslin, CEO of the Ken Joslin Team & the GROW STACK DRIVE brand, which helps leaders to be strong, grow their team, and be the best versions of themselves. He is a driven leader who has sold hundreds of millions in real estate and mortgages. In 2019 Ken finished in the top half of 1% out of 3,725 Realtors. Ken has planted multiple churches, mentored hundreds, and is passionate about businesses and changing lives. Tune in to learn more!
George Liu’s Gym Pillars Marketing System Helps Gym Owners Get More Clients Without Taking On Massive Risk
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is George Liu, Founder and CEO of Gym Pillars, a marketing agency that helps micro gyms scale without sacrificing their pockets. George moved to the U.S. at the age of 10 without speaking English but overcame adversity and found success through fitness. He has proven that the American dream is more than a fantasy through hard work, sacrifice, and a deep passion for helping others. Tune in to learn more!
Noam's Ooonimals Allows Users to be Kids Again and Regain All Those Wonderful Feelings of What Being a Kid Meant
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Noam Krasniansky, Co-Founder of Oooniverse, an NFT ecosystem that allows users to collect, trade, and sell their digital cats. Ooonimals bring out your kindness, hopes, and dreams you had as a kid. Noam is also the Co-Founder of Bambooee, the world's first 100% washable and reusable paper towel company. Their main goal is planting trees and checking paper towel use in America. Tune in to learn more!
Dr. Michel Choueiri Help Save Lives By Bringing Covid 19 Testing Closer To Your Homes, Businesses, and Events
In this episode, we are joined by Dr. Michel Choueiri, CEO at CovidCheckToday, an at-home COVID testing company using Rapid Antigen COVID-19 Test, which targets proteins that are expressed on the virus, The RT-PCR Test, which is the Gold Standard in PCR testing and Video Monitoring that monitors your COVID-19 test virtually and send you a report with your results. Covid Check Today is currently servicing the Greater San Diego Area, Los Angeles, Orange County California, Denver Colorado, Las Vegas Nevada, and Miami Florida. Tune in to learn more!
The Secret of Dealing Cars With Moshe Pourad From 26 Motors
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Moshe Pourad, Co-Founder and President of 26 Motors. a certified pre-owned 5-star dealership whose primary focus is on luxury and exotic cars. They are known for the wide selection of vehicles catering to everyone, ranging from standard to exotic; Honda to Lamborghini. Moshe shares his secrets of succeeding in the car dealership. Tune in to learn more!
Will Basta Builds Profitable Ecommerce Businesses on Amazon and Walmart for Investors
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Will Basta, Co-Founder, and CRO at Ascend, an 8-figure logistics, and eCommerce company that builds, operates, and scales profitable online Businesses for their Clients. Ascend is on a mission to increase access to the 4.8 trillion dollar eCommerce market for investors looking to diversify their passive income investment portfolio. Tune in to learn more!
Amber Singleton On Becoming an Exceptional Real Estate Agent
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Amber Singleton, a real estate agent with West Coast Capital Group in Newport Beach, CA, providing home-buyers and sellers with professional, responsive, and attentive real estate services. She is also the CEO of Finland Financial, a consulting company that helps businesses acquire the financial tools and resources necessary to be successful. Amber explains how she became one of the best real estate agents in Newport Beach. Don’t miss a thing on this!
Krishna Rajendran Develops and Innovates Products That Help People Live Better and More Fulfilling Lives
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Krishna Rajendran, Founder and CEO of Karallief, an American company that focuses on the research and development of innovative herbal extract formulas through rigorous scientific protocols. Karallief has united the powerful forces of nature, science, and innovation to develop and manufacture clinically tested synergistic herbal formulas that target various health areas. Karallief stands out from the rest because they understand the science and synergy behind herbal extracts. Tune in to learn more on this!
Kirsch Mackey On Building Innovative PCBs and Hardware
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Kirsch Mackey, head of the number one PCB Hardware Design Career Development Program in the world, working with individuals and companies to find career jobs and build teams skilled in hardware and printed circuit board design. He is also an electrical engineer and designer with over 7 years of hands-on experience in solving problems for people. Kirsch explains the inner workings of the PCB Design industry. Tune in to learn more!
Kurt Hallead On Enabling College Athletes Monetize Their Name, Image, and Likeness by Creating, Marketing, Promoting, and Trading NFTs
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Kurt Hallead, Co-Founder, President, and Lead Investor at Legacy League, the portal of college sports NFTs. Legacy League makes it easy and fast for athletes to create unique digital video assets to highlight their experience as student-athletes. Athletes can easily create incredible, unique highlights using the proprietary NFT Creation Wizard. They can then mint them as NFTs and sell them on the marketplace. Tune in to learn more!
Dr. Raphael Kellman Uncovers The Root Causes Of Your Symptoms and Health Issues Leading to True Healing
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Dr. Raphael Kellman, the Author of The Microbiome Diet and the Founder of Kellman Wellness Center, a premier functional and conventional medical practice. Dr. Kellman combines natural compounds, vitamins, herbs, and medicines to reduce symptoms, alleviate suffering and heal the deeper cause of disease. Through his deep understanding of using natural compounds, some of which are found in our cells, to improve cellular function, detoxification, and environmental medicine, Dr. Kellman uncovers the underlying causes of your medical problems leading to true healing. Tune in to learn more!
Creating a competitive Play To Earn Video Game Based On Blockchain Technology
In this episode, we are joined by Layne Schmerin, Founder and CEO of Meta Wizards NFT, a competitive play to earn video game based on blockchain technology. Owning a Meta Wizards provides you access to a fully functional in-game Wizard NFT, each containing exceptional abilities and attributes that allow you to race and battle against other opponents in hopes of gaining more $MW coins. You can race your Wizard against eight others in the Secret Cove and place bets on which Wizard will come in the first place. Tune in to learn more!
Dan Hogancamp Empowers Customers To Brand The World Through Market Leading Service, Products, and Solutions
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Dan Hogancamp, Vice President at alphabroder, the leading national distributor of apparel and hard goods to the promotional products industry. The company serves promotional products distributors, decorators and screen printers, online distributors, and resellers. He also provides executive leadership for Threadsy.com, a leading retailer of blank apparel online. Dan explains the different ways you can create a good customer experience. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!
Using NFTs To Build a Better Future In The Art and Entertainment Space!
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Scott Weissman, CEO of TokenSociety, who began developing platforms to create NFTs for creative work in 2016. TokenSociety is a launchpad for NFT-based projects such as the Gay Aliens Society. Both Diplo and Brooklyn Beckham hold items in the Gay Aliens’ NFT collection, which is developing a TV Show, Metaverse, and the platform offers exclusive NFT drops in addition to providing new ways to inform the crypto/ NFT space, often focusing on celebrities and exclusive individuals in the field of arts and entertainment. Scott explains how TokenSociety is building a better future for the art and entertainment industry. Tune in to learn more!
Providing Hope To People and Businesses Through The Dignity of Work
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Bert Bean, CEO of Insight Global, a staffing company dedicated to empowering people. It is a company that people can anchor to in moments of triumph, struggle, and every time in between. Bert believes a company is only as good as its people and has established a philosophy rooted in developing a purpose-driven culture where its people come first. Whoever you are and wherever you come from, Insight Global has your back. Tune in to learn more!
How to digitise your shopfront with Sanad Yaghi of Dukkantek
Having launched Dukkantek in January 2021, the business has grown quickly. Today, some 7,000 merchants have signed up to the platform. Sanad Yaghi, a co-founder of the business, tells us how he is empowering traditional merchants to thrive in the digital world with premium end-to-end technology including inventory management, point of sale systems, payments, ecommerce tech among much more. While Dukkantek was originally conceived as a service aimed at retailers in the grocery sector, the merchants on the platform now span 70 different verticals, with clothing and electricals particularly prominent alongside food and drink.
Joy Mbanugo Helps Businesses Generate Revenue By Developing Unrivaled Financial Structures
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Joy Mbanugo, a San Francisco-based Finance professional with over 19 years of audit, tax, business operations, financial services, capital markets, and treasury experience. Currently, she works on a Cloud Partner Finance team responsible for evaluating cross-functional deals. Joy has experience working in the Finance Transformation, Systems, and Integration group, responsible for organizing Alphabet’s financial data at Google. She also led the Treasury Tax initiative at Google to streamline the cash management of $100 billion. Tune in to learn more about Joy’s dedication to helping businesses thrive through financial rehabilitation!
Toby Hamilton on Making Healthcare Accessible, Convenient, and Affordable To Everyone
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Toby Hamilton, a board-certified emergency physician, Executive Director, and Founder of the non-profit Healthcare Innovators Professional Society in the Texas Medical Center. He is also the co-founder of Emerus Hospitals and the ex CEO, Board Chairman, and Chief Innovation Officer. Toby is the originator of the “microhospital”–smaller capital-efficient health care facilities that have set the standard for operational excellence by delivering superior margins and patient-satisfaction scores. In addition, he developed and oversaw the creation of a microhospital health plex, which provides most of the basic needs for communities. Tune in to learn more!
Thriving In The Production Industry!
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Erich Bergen, an American television, film, and stage actor raised in New York City. He is also the Founder of 6W Entertainment, a production industry that has already produced over 100 different projects spanning web, television, and in-person events. Erich Founded 6W Entertainment after discovering the need for high-end hybrid and live event productions. Most recently, Erich was an Executive Producer for the new Paramount+ docuseries, “Clive Davis: Most Iconic Performances.” In this four-part docuseries, Clive Davis takes viewers through some of his favorite musical performances from the last few decades. Tune in to learn more about Erich’s story of becoming an exceptional producer!
Eat, Sell, Sleep. Repeat. PreSkale is turning leads into revenue
Our guest today is Ajay Jay, co-founder and CEO at PreSkale. The tech start-up is capturing intel that helps people close a sale and is shining a light on the growing army of ‘PreSales' teams to become revenue creators. The PreSkale proposition and their all-in-one PreSales intelligence platform has raised a $500,000 pre-seed funding round today led by BoldCap. Tune in to learn more about their backstory, approach and plans going forward.
From Being a Prisoner to Building The Fastest Growing Independent Publishing Houses In The Country
In this episode, we are joined by Wahida Clark, Founder of Wahida Clark Presents Publishing, which has become one of the fastest-growing independent publishing houses in the country. Wahida Clark is a four-time New York Times bestselling author who has become one of the most sought-after Urban Lit authors of this generation and is one of only 4 Urban Lit authors to appear on the New York Times bestseller list. Wahida began writing her first novel while serving a 9 ½ year prison sentence, including nine months in solitary confinement, at the Lexington Prison Camp in Lexington, Ky. While behind bars, Clark inked a publishing deal with a major publishing house, wrote and released seven novels, and laid the groundwork for her publishing company, Wahida Clark Presents Publishing. Tune in to learn more!
Elia Wallen On Innovating Business Travel With a Free-To-Use Hotel Booking Platform
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Elia Wallen, founder, and CEO of Hotel Engine, a hotel booking platform. Hotel Engine provides hotel booking solutions designed for business travel. Book and manage business lodging while enjoying exclusive savings of up to 60% at over 700,000 properties worldwide. Before Hotel Engine, Elia Founded Travelers Haven, an on-demand, full-service housing firm that manages the short-term housing process. He explains how Hotel Engine simplifies the hotel booking process. Tune in to learn more!
Reena Sehgal Helps Businesses and Individuals In a Wide Variety of Business Law and Entertainment matters
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Reena Sehgal, Principal Owner at Sehgal Law PC. Sehgal Law PC helps single-owner businesses, small-to-midsize businesses, and individuals in a wide variety of business law and entertainment matters, ranging from contracts and transactions, intellectual property, employment, financing, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, insurance, business succession planning, and general advice and counsel. They provide relevant and helpful legal counsel to assist you in avoiding legal pitfalls and navigating legal challenges through competent, professional representation. Tune in to learn more!
BRG, The Miami Based Multidisciplinary Luxury Real Estate Brokerage and Development Company That Specializes in High-End Real Estate
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Matias Alem, Founder, and CEO of BRG, a Miami Beach-based, multidisciplinary investment and development company that specializes in high-end real estate and income-producing communities. In recent years, through the BRG companies, Matias has been directly responsible for managing hundreds of millions of dollars of investment in South Florida, including real estate sales, design, development, & construction of residential projects. Matias explains how the Covid 19 pandemic helped scale his business. Tune in to learn more!
How Lightly is making AI and Machine Learning work for your business
In today’s episode we meet Matthias Heller, co-founder of Lightly, who is helping companies to build better machine learning models faster through better data. Matthias shares his insights that will help to save time and money on data selection and labelling, whilst at the same time improving the performance of models. Today, Lightly is used by Fortune 500 companies and startups in autonomous driving, robotics, video analytics and much more.
Pebble Pays Users To Save, Spend and Send Their Money
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today are Aaron Bai and Sahil Phadnis, Co-Founders at Pebble. They end the traditional banking business model with The Money Revolution by leveraging Pebbles. Pebble is their way of interacting with the community. It is their way of aligning their interests, the interests of the investors, the team, and the community. Tune in to learn more on this!
Lavie Popack Makes Remote Work Simple and Sustainable For Companies and Contactors Worldwide
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Lavie Popack, Co-Founder and CEO at Overpass, the nation’s first vertical talent marketplace for hiring managers and freelance salespeople. The Overpass platform, overpass.com, gives business leaders the tools to find, hire, and manage their sales talent and activities, monitor performance, and pay reps from a single source. With access to a marketplace of top sales talent worldwide, team managers can select experienced sales professionals from hundreds of industries and find the right fit for their team at a fraction of the cost or time of hiring an in-house team. He also founded MPower Energy, a renewable energy company spanning 11 offices in 9 states across 35 utilities. Tune in to learn more!
Paul Kacir Brings People Together With The World’s First Free Person to Person RV Rental Platform
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Paul Kacir, Founder and CEO of RVnGO, a successful Internet Peer-to-Peer, and InsureTech start-up. RVnGO is the place where all kinds of RV enthusiasts can come together and feed their passion. They have created the first place where RVers can buy, sell or rent RVs. Its mission is to make RVing accessible to as many people as possible, whether it's letting you find your next RV, or just try it out by renting an RV for the weekend without committing to buying. Tune in to learn more about RVnGO!
Jackie Meyer Coaches Other Accounting Firm Owners on How To Better Their Best Practises at Their Firms
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Jackie Meyer, Founder and CEO of Meyer Tax Consulting, an advisory firm that designs customized inventive tax strategies for high-net-worth individuals. The firm is a full-service tax preparation accounting firm focusing on family-owned businesses and advanced personal taxation. They provide tax preparation with the personalization that is needed with high net wealth clientele's evolving needs. As a CPA firm, they keep up-to-date with the changing tax laws and adhere to certain ethical standards and codes of professional conduct established by governmental bodies and peer organizations. Tune in to learn more!
