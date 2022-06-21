Action and Ambition
Song app Mayk.It making music creation accessible to everyone
In today's episode we meet Stefán Heinrich Henriquez, the co-founder of Mayk.It - the app that acts as virtual music studio allowing anyone to create songs through a very simple set of tools that do not require musical expertise to use. User are now producing 1,000 songs a day on the app. In total, the app has just passed the 200,000 mark in terms of numbers of songs created. Mayk.It is working to connect users to simple music creation tools, a medium that is less represented in favor of photo and video-focused mediums. The startup is breaking down barriers to music creation which will allow people to comfortably and effortlessly express themselves through song and sound; making music content depressurized and democratized.