Podcast / Action and Ambition
Action and Ambition
Action and Ambition
Song app Mayk.It making music creation accessible to everyone
In today's episode we meet Stefán Heinrich Henriquez, the co-founder of Mayk.It - the app that acts as virtual music studio allowing anyone to create songs through a very simple set of tools that do not require musical expertise to use. User are now producing 1,000 songs a day on the app. In total, the app has just passed the 200,000 mark in terms of numbers of songs created. Mayk.It is working to connect users to simple music creation tools, a medium that is less represented in favor of photo and video-focused mediums. The startup is breaking down barriers to music creation which will allow people to comfortably and effortlessly express themselves through song and sound; making music content depressurized and democratized.
Play
Title
Song app Mayk.It making music creation accessible to everyone
BannerWave Helps Brands Amplify The Performance and Engagement of Their Campaigns With Custom Interactive ads
Overcoming Trauma and Building Resilience
Praveen Penmetsa Makes Farming More Profitable By Building All-Electric Driver Optional Smart Tractors
Bella Lane On Bringing Everything Into the Present Moment Using Tantra
Andy Kurtzig Simplifies Life By Connecting People With Experts
Ken Joslin Helps Leaders Learn How To Build Confidence, Gain Clarity and Create Community
George Liu’s Gym Pillars Marketing System Helps Gym Owners Get More Clients Without Taking On Massive Risk
Noam's Ooonimals Allows Users to be Kids Again and Regain All Those Wonderful Feelings of What Being a Kid Meant
Dr. Michel Choueiri Help Save Lives By Bringing Covid 19 Testing Closer To Your Homes, Businesses, and Events
The Secret of Dealing Cars With Moshe Pourad From 26 Motors
Will Basta Builds Profitable Ecommerce Businesses on Amazon and Walmart for Investors
Amber Singleton On Becoming an Exceptional Real Estate Agent
Krishna Rajendran Develops and Innovates Products That Help People Live Better and More Fulfilling Lives
Kirsch Mackey On Building Innovative PCBs and Hardware
Kurt Hallead On Enabling College Athletes Monetize Their Name, Image, and Likeness by Creating, Marketing, Promoting, and Trading NFTs
Dr. Raphael Kellman Uncovers The Root Causes Of Your Symptoms and Health Issues Leading to True Healing
Creating a competitive Play To Earn Video Game Based On Blockchain Technology
Dan Hogancamp Empowers Customers To Brand The World Through Market Leading Service, Products, and Solutions
Using NFTs To Build a Better Future In The Art and Entertainment Space!
Providing Hope To People and Businesses Through The Dignity of Work
How to digitise your shopfront with Sanad Yaghi of Dukkantek
Joy Mbanugo Helps Businesses Generate Revenue By Developing Unrivaled Financial Structures
Toby Hamilton on Making Healthcare Accessible, Convenient, and Affordable To Everyone
Thriving In The Production Industry!
Eat, Sell, Sleep. Repeat. PreSkale is turning leads into revenue
From Being a Prisoner to Building The Fastest Growing Independent Publishing Houses In The Country
Elia Wallen On Innovating Business Travel With a Free-To-Use Hotel Booking Platform
Reena Sehgal Helps Businesses and Individuals In a Wide Variety of Business Law and Entertainment matters
BRG, The Miami Based Multidisciplinary Luxury Real Estate Brokerage and Development Company That Specializes in High-End Real Estate

All Series

Restaurant Influencers

Restaurant Influencers

On the new Restaurant Influencers podcast, leaders in the restaurant and hospitality space share their secrets to Smartphone Storytelling and how to be found online.
More Details
That Will Never Work

That Will Never Work

Marc Randolph, veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur, works directly with entrepreneurs who have been told “that will never work,” helping them turn their nascent or struggling businesses into sustainable companies.
More Details
One Day With Jon Bier

One Day With Jon Bier

Don't overthink it. There's no brief, no agenda, just good conversations with interesting humans.
More Details
Behind the Review

Behind the Review

Hosted by Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, Behind the Review features conversations with reviewers and business owners about their experiences—whether it was one star or five stars—giving listeners behind-the-scenes insights into what was really going on.
More Details
Get A Real Job

Get A Real Job

Dan Bova, editorial director of Entrepreneur.com, chats with entrepreneurs with careers that their parents, teachers and any sane person in their life can't wait for them to quit and get a real job.
More Details
Habits & Hustle

Habits & Hustle

Habits & Hustle is a podcast that uncovers the rituals, unspoken habits and mindsets of extraordinary people.
More Details
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

A weekly pitch show brought to you by Entrepreneur Media and Sprint Business.
More Details
Action and Ambition

Action and Ambition

In his new series Action and Ambition, featured on Entrepreneur.com, your host Andrew Medal goes behind the scenes to learn the backstories, mindsets, and actions of the world's most ambitious people.
More Details
How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens with Robert Tuchman features some of today's brightest entrepreneurial minds talking about overcoming challenges and using them as learning experiences to create success.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other businesses can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

Song app Mayk.It making music creation accessible to everyone
In today's episode we meet Stefán Heinrich Henriquez, the co-founder of Mayk.It - the app that acts as virtual music studio allowing anyone to create songs through a very simple set of tools that do not require musical expertise to use. User are now producing 1,000 songs a day on the app. In total, the app has just passed the 200,000 mark in terms of numbers of songs created. Mayk.It is working to connect users to simple music creation tools, a medium that is less represented in favor of photo and video-focused mediums. The startup is breaking down barriers to music creation which will allow people to comfortably and effortlessly express themselves through song and sound; making music content depressurized and democratized.