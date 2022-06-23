Action and Ambition
Shane Ammerman, Owner of HCCI Professional Protective Services, Increasing Security in Colorado While Creating a Career Path For Security Professionals
In this episode, we are joined by Shane Ammerman, Owner of HCCI Professional Protective Services, a security company that changes the security industry through real, professional, and deliverable security services. HCCI trains security professionals in lethal and non-lethal weapons, defensive tactics, and many other skill sets and certifications to build a strong security plan and understand how to reduce the risks. Tune in to learn more!