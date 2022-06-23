Action and Ambition
Curating The Best Decor Pieces That are Full of Love, Charm, and Character
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today are Yasmin Mitchell and Jessica. Yasmin Mitchell is the Founder and CEO of Decor Steals, a company that offers vintage decor enthusiasts the absolute best prices on the best farmhouse vintage items possible. Their dream is to bring you affordable, timeless pieces that are full of character and love. Jessica helps with media content influence. Don't miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!