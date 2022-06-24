Nick Friesen Helps Others Build Self-Confidence Through The Power of a Portrait

Eddie Maalouf Helps Businesses Take Control of Their Marketing, Grow Their Business and Be More Profitable

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Eddie Maalouf, Founding Partner at 4Media Marketing, a marketing agency that helps automate customer acquisition processes for businesses in the U.S, Canada, South America and The Middle East. Their primary focus is on brands already allocating at least $10k/ month to paid advertising. Eddie has had a passion for sales since convincing his father to let him work in his carpet business at the age of 15, and his natural talent has served him well as he climbs the ladder of success. Tune in to learn more!