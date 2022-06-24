Action and Ambition
Anna Cheniuntai On Advancing The Construction Industry On Earth and Accelerating The Reality of Autonomous Construction on The Moon and Mars
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Anna Cheniuntai, Founder and CEO at Apis Cor, an American technology corporation headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, developing advanced technologies and materials for construction 3D printing. The technology was used to construct the largest 3D printed building on Earth that holds the Guinness World Record and received the top awards on NASA's 3D Printed Habitat Challenge. Tune in to learn more!