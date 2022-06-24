Eddie Maalouf Helps Businesses Take Control of Their Marketing, Grow Their Business and Be More Profitable
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Eddie Maalouf, Founding Partner at 4Media Marketing, a marketing agency that helps automate customer acquisition processes for businesses in the U.S, Canada, South America and The Middle East. Their primary focus is on brands already allocating at least $10k/ month to paid advertising. Eddie has had a passion for sales since convincing his father to let him work in his carpet business at the age of 15, and his natural talent has served him well as he climbs the ladder of success. Tune in to learn more!
ParaFlight Medical Transport Provides Dependable, Compassionate, and Customized Care To Patients Worldwide
In this episode, we are joined by Sim Shain, Founder and CEO of ParaFlight EMS and Aviation, a full-service medical transport company dedicated to providing the best possible care and service to patients and medical teams worldwide. Sim is a devoted volunteer who contributes towards numerous well-known organizations such as Chai Lifeline’s Camp Simcha, United Hatzalah of Israel, The Special Children's Center, Birthright Israel, and Hatzalah EMS, providing in-flight medical support to children with cancer and disabilities, free of charge. He is also the Founder and CEO of OrganFlights.com, which provides OPOs and Transplant Centers with full “attention to detail” air and ground transportation to ensure the most efficient transfer of organs and transplant teams nationwide. Tune in to learn more about how he became so devoted to helping others!
Dialworks is helping to train sales teams 3 times faster
Training sales teams is arguably the most important part of any business strategy, yet it remains a time intensive and expensive exercise for teams in all companies. Businesses spend $70 billion annually on training only to generate disappointing ROI. Meanwhile, sales reps forget 70% of the information they learn within a week of training, and 87% will forget it within a month. Gaurav Sharma, CEO of SaaS labs shares his insights on Dialworks, a sales acceleration platform, to help teams get sales-ready faster. Through calls on Dialworks platform, leaders can test their reps' sales readiness in real world scenarios.
Dr. Sameer Suhail, MD On Providing Quality Healthcare For Underserved Urban and Rural Communities
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Dr. Sameer Suhail, an entrepreneur, healthcare investor, and philanthropist whose mission is to provide cost-effective, quality healthcare training programs in areas that are underserved and in need of quality care. Dr. Sameer Suhail is the CEO of Metropolitan Behavioral Associates (MBA) of Chicago, a Psychiatric Group of highly qualified psychiatry physicians with 30+ years of experience. The physicians are committed to providing quality care to all of the Chicago metropolitan communities. Tune in to learn more!
Nick Friesen Helps Others Build Self-Confidence Through The Power of a Portrait
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us 6today is Nick Friesen, Co-Founder and CEO of The Match Artist, a photography company specializing in transforming online dating profiles through intriguing photography and facial expression coaching. Nick fell in love with portraits and facial expression coaching when he picked up a camera while studying piano performance in college and quickly realized his passion. He has grown dramatically as a photographer over the years. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!
Anna Cheniuntai On Advancing The Construction Industry On Earth and Accelerating The Reality of Autonomous Construction on The Moon and Mars
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Anna Cheniuntai, Founder and CEO and Co-founder at Apis Cor, an American technology corporation headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, developing advanced technologies and materials for construction 3D printing. The technology was used to construct the largest 3D printed building on Earth that holds the Guinness World Record and received the top awards on NASA's 3D Printed Habitat Challenge. Tune in to learn more!
ConnectBooks Helps Businesses Get Clear About Their Profits By Automating Their Accounting and Tracking Inventory in Real-Time
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Nachman Lieser, Founder, and CEO of ConnectBooks, a game-changing software company that partners with Quickbooks and online marketplaces like Amazon, Shopify, and Walmart, to help hundreds of sellers reconcile every transaction, see itemized and bottom line profit, and inventory updates in real-time. Nachman has been recognized as a pioneer and innovator, changing the role of accounting traditionally played for eCommerce sellers and creating systems that increase businesses' profit margins. Tune in to learn more!
Shane Ammerman, Owner of HCCI Professional Protective Services, Increasing Security in Colorado While Creating a Career Path For Security Professionals
In this episode, we are joined by Shane Ammerman, Owner of HCCI Professional Protective Services, a security company that changes the security industry through real, professional, and deliverable security services. HCCI trains security professionals in lethal and non-lethal weapons, defensive tactics, and many other skill sets and certifications to build a strong security plan and understand how to reduce the risks. Tune in to learn more!
Curating The Best Decor Pieces That are Full of Love, Charm, and Character
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today are Yasmin Mitchell and Jessica. Yasmin Mitchell is the Founder and CEO of Decor Steals, a company that offers vintage decor enthusiasts the absolute best prices on the best farmhouse vintage items possible. Their dream is to bring you affordable, timeless pieces that are full of character and love. Jessica helps with media content influence. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!
Dylan Bostic On Establishing a Brand From Wrestling
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Dylan Bostic, a professional wrestler. His debut was in Shelbyville, IN, for New Era Wrestling on June 16th, 2007. He went on to win several championships throughout the United States and Canada during his professional wrestling career. Dylan is making a transition to a professional boxing career. He explains how to establish a brand as an athlete. Tune in to learn more!
Song app Mayk.It making music creation accessible to everyone
In today’s episode we meet Stefán Heinrich Henriquez, the co-founder of Mayk.It - the app that acts as virtual music studio allowing anyone to create songs through a very simple set of tools that do not require musical expertise to use. User are now producing 1,000 songs a day on the app. In total, the app has just passed the 200,000 mark in terms of numbers of songs created. Mayk.It is working to connect users to simple music creation tools, a medium that is less represented in favor of photo and video-focused mediums. The startup is breaking down barriers to music creation which will allow people to comfortably and effortlessly express themselves through song and sound; making music content depressurized and democratized.
BannerWave Helps Brands Amplify The Performance and Engagement of Their Campaigns With Custom Interactive ads
In this episode, we are joined by CJ Oltman, the Co-Founder & CEO of BannerWave, an ad agency that helps brands supercharge the performance and engagement of their ad campaigns with custom interactive ads. For the past 13 years, CJ has been partnering with brands to deliver best-in-class ad campaigns and brand experiences, working with some of the most loved brands in the world, including Adobe, Amazon, Beam Suntory, Cadillac, Discover, Feeding America, HP, NBA, and The New York Times, among many others. Tune in to learn more!
Overcoming Trauma and Building Resilience
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Mandy Lemond, an Emmy-winning producer, Author, and trauma advocate. Mandy suffered trauma at the age of seven years after her father brutally murdered her mother and stabbed her 13 times. She survived the trauma and is helping others overcome trauma and build resilience by sharing her story through books. Mandy is also an entrepreneur. She is the Owner and CEO of todayswait.com and didyouhere.com. Tune in to learn more on this!
Praveen Penmetsa Makes Farming More Profitable By Building All-Electric Driver Optional Smart Tractors
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Praveen Penmetsa, Founder and CEO of Monarch Tractor, a company that is leading the transformation of farming. Monarch helps farmers by addressing labor availability, meeting consumer demands for sustainability, and providing actionable data-driven farming insights. It enables economically competitive organic and beyond farming through intelligent electro-mechanical solutions that replace harmful chemicals. Praveen is also the Founder and CEO of Motivo Engineering, a product-engineering firm with clients in the Mobility, Energy, AgTech, and Aerospace sectors. Tune in to learn more!
Bella Lane On Bringing Everything Into the Present Moment Using Tantra
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Bella Lane, speaker, thought leader, relationship & conscious intimacy, and learning love therapist. Her passion is working with and leading people on the healing journey, which leads to emotional freedom. Through her conscious intimacy/tantra program, she guides people on the path to living more connected, love-imbued lives. Bella explains how we can use tantra to build the moment with ourselves and our partners. Tune in to learn more!
Andy Kurtzig Simplifies Life By Connecting People With Experts
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Andy Kurtzig, Founder, and CEO of JustAnswer, a platform that connects people with experts such as doctors, accountants, lawyers, and veterinarians for immediate online help. Andy founded JustAnswer in 2003 and has built it into the number one expert answer site. He spent the first two and a half years programming and listening to users before handing over the engineering reigns to focus on JustAnswer's other business aspects. Before JustAnswer, Kurtzig founded and later sold eBenefits, a cloud-based Human Resources application. Tune in to learn more!
Ken Joslin Helps Leaders Learn How To Build Confidence, Gain Clarity and Create Community
In this episode, we are joined by Ken Joslin, CEO of the Ken Joslin Team & the GROW STACK DRIVE brand, which helps leaders to be strong, grow their team, and be the best versions of themselves. He is a driven leader who has sold hundreds of millions in real estate and mortgages. In 2019 Ken finished in the top half of 1% out of 3,725 Realtors. Ken has planted multiple churches, mentored hundreds, and is passionate about businesses and changing lives. Tune in to learn more!
George Liu’s Gym Pillars Marketing System Helps Gym Owners Get More Clients Without Taking On Massive Risk
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is George Liu, Founder and CEO of Gym Pillars, a marketing agency that helps micro gyms scale without sacrificing their pockets. George moved to the U.S. at the age of 10 without speaking English but overcame adversity and found success through fitness. He has proven that the American dream is more than a fantasy through hard work, sacrifice, and a deep passion for helping others. Tune in to learn more!
Noam's Ooonimals Allows Users to be Kids Again and Regain All Those Wonderful Feelings of What Being a Kid Meant
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Noam Krasniansky, Co-Founder of Oooniverse, an NFT ecosystem that allows users to collect, trade, and sell their digital cats. Ooonimals bring out your kindness, hopes, and dreams you had as a kid. Noam is also the Co-Founder of Bambooee, the world's first 100% washable and reusable paper towel company. Their main goal is planting trees and checking paper towel use in America. Tune in to learn more!
Dr. Michel Choueiri Help Save Lives By Bringing Covid 19 Testing Closer To Your Homes, Businesses, and Events
In this episode, we are joined by Dr. Michel Choueiri, CEO at CovidCheckToday, an at-home COVID testing company using Rapid Antigen COVID-19 Test, which targets proteins that are expressed on the virus, The RT-PCR Test, which is the Gold Standard in PCR testing and Video Monitoring that monitors your COVID-19 test virtually and send you a report with your results. Covid Check Today is currently servicing the Greater San Diego Area, Los Angeles, Orange County California, Denver Colorado, Las Vegas Nevada, and Miami Florida. Tune in to learn more!
The Secret of Dealing Cars With Moshe Pourad From 26 Motors
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Moshe Pourad, Co-Founder and President of 26 Motors. a certified pre-owned 5-star dealership whose primary focus is on luxury and exotic cars. They are known for the wide selection of vehicles catering to everyone, ranging from standard to exotic; Honda to Lamborghini. Moshe shares his secrets of succeeding in the car dealership. Tune in to learn more!
Will Basta Builds Profitable Ecommerce Businesses on Amazon and Walmart for Investors
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Will Basta, Co-Founder, and CRO at Ascend, an 8-figure logistics, and eCommerce company that builds, operates, and scales profitable online Businesses for their Clients. Ascend is on a mission to increase access to the 4.8 trillion dollar eCommerce market for investors looking to diversify their passive income investment portfolio. Tune in to learn more!
Amber Singleton On Becoming an Exceptional Real Estate Agent
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Amber Singleton, a real estate agent with West Coast Capital Group in Newport Beach, CA, providing home-buyers and sellers with professional, responsive, and attentive real estate services. She is also the CEO of Finland Financial, a consulting company that helps businesses acquire the financial tools and resources necessary to be successful. Amber explains how she became one of the best real estate agents in Newport Beach. Don’t miss a thing on this!
Krishna Rajendran Develops and Innovates Products That Help People Live Better and More Fulfilling Lives
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Krishna Rajendran, Founder and CEO of Karallief, an American company that focuses on the research and development of innovative herbal extract formulas through rigorous scientific protocols. Karallief has united the powerful forces of nature, science, and innovation to develop and manufacture clinically tested synergistic herbal formulas that target various health areas. Karallief stands out from the rest because they understand the science and synergy behind herbal extracts. Tune in to learn more on this!
Kirsch Mackey On Building Innovative PCBs and Hardware
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Kirsch Mackey, head of the number one PCB Hardware Design Career Development Program in the world, working with individuals and companies to find career jobs and build teams skilled in hardware and printed circuit board design. He is also an electrical engineer and designer with over 7 years of hands-on experience in solving problems for people. Kirsch explains the inner workings of the PCB Design industry. Tune in to learn more!
Kurt Hallead On Enabling College Athletes Monetize Their Name, Image, and Likeness by Creating, Marketing, Promoting, and Trading NFTs
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Kurt Hallead, Co-Founder, President, and Lead Investor at Legacy League, the portal of college sports NFTs. Legacy League makes it easy and fast for athletes to create unique digital video assets to highlight their experience as student-athletes. Athletes can easily create incredible, unique highlights using the proprietary NFT Creation Wizard. They can then mint them as NFTs and sell them on the marketplace. Tune in to learn more!
Dr. Raphael Kellman Uncovers The Root Causes Of Your Symptoms and Health Issues Leading to True Healing
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Dr. Raphael Kellman, the Author of The Microbiome Diet and the Founder of Kellman Wellness Center, a premier functional and conventional medical practice. Dr. Kellman combines natural compounds, vitamins, herbs, and medicines to reduce symptoms, alleviate suffering and heal the deeper cause of disease. Through his deep understanding of using natural compounds, some of which are found in our cells, to improve cellular function, detoxification, and environmental medicine, Dr. Kellman uncovers the underlying causes of your medical problems leading to true healing. Tune in to learn more!
Creating a competitive Play To Earn Video Game Based On Blockchain Technology
In this episode, we are joined by Layne Schmerin, Founder and CEO of Meta Wizards NFT, a competitive play to earn video game based on blockchain technology. Owning a Meta Wizards provides you access to a fully functional in-game Wizard NFT, each containing exceptional abilities and attributes that allow you to race and battle against other opponents in hopes of gaining more $MW coins. You can race your Wizard against eight others in the Secret Cove and place bets on which Wizard will come in the first place. Tune in to learn more!
Dan Hogancamp Empowers Customers To Brand The World Through Market Leading Service, Products, and Solutions
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Dan Hogancamp, Vice President at alphabroder, the leading national distributor of apparel and hard goods to the promotional products industry. The company serves promotional products distributors, decorators and screen printers, online distributors, and resellers. He also provides executive leadership for Threadsy.com, a leading retailer of blank apparel online. Dan explains the different ways you can create a good customer experience. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!
Using NFTs To Build a Better Future In The Art and Entertainment Space!
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Scott Weissman, CEO of TokenSociety, who began developing platforms to create NFTs for creative work in 2016. TokenSociety is a launchpad for NFT-based projects such as the Gay Aliens Society. Both Diplo and Brooklyn Beckham hold items in the Gay Aliens’ NFT collection, which is developing a TV Show, Metaverse, and the platform offers exclusive NFT drops in addition to providing new ways to inform the crypto/ NFT space, often focusing on celebrities and exclusive individuals in the field of arts and entertainment. Scott explains how TokenSociety is building a better future for the art and entertainment industry. Tune in to learn more!
