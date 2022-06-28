Action and Ambition
Nick Warrender Brings Premium and Accessible Hemp-Based Plant Medicine To People in Need
In this episode, we are joined by Nick Warrender, Founder, and CEO of Lifted Made, the premier national producer of hemp-derived cannabinoid products. At 32 years old, Nick Warrender has had nine lives. His harrowing journey marked the beginning of years spent in and out of hospitals as 21st-century doctors struggled to identify treatments for diseases they had never seen before. Nick launched the business in 2014 to help bring premium, accessibly priced, hemp-based plant medicine to people in need like himself. He started with just $900, zero employees, and an office in his parent's garage. Today, Lifted Made is a multi-million dollar public company that averages $1M monthly sales growth. Tune in to learn more on this!