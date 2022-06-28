Action and Ambition
Eddy Soffer Helps The Younger Generation of Investors To Invest in The Future Consciously
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Eddy Soffer, a Sustainability Executive with a great passion and deep experience in ESG Strategy & Integration, Product Development, and Sales. He is the ESG Manager of Interactive Brokers, the best online broker in 2022. They recently launched the IMPACT App which is geared towards the new generation of socially conscious investors. The app has several features that set it apart from the rest including a charitable feature that allows users to give back to their communities. They can also align and adjust investments. Tune in to learn more!