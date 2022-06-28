Action and Ambition
Simplifying, Optimizing, and Automating The Blockchain Ecosystem
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Chris Kern, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fernhill Corp, a diversified technology holding company that has interests in and seeks to acquire, build and develop software, service businesses, and marketplaces in the digital asset and blockchain industry that are meant to simplify, automate and optimize the activities in mining, minting, trading and managing digital assets of any kind. Chris has deep expertise in Telecommunications, Internet Services, Mobility, Blockchain, FinTech, Financial Services, SaaS, and Digital Media & Marketing. Tune in to learn more!