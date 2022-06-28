Action and Ambition
Recreational Cannabis Home Delivery
In this episode, we are joined by Ruben Seyde, Co-Founder and CEO of Delivered Inc, Massachusetts' first recreational company to offer cannabis home delivery services. Its mission is to sustainably connect dispensaries with customers through a reliable, efficient delivery service. Ruben entered the cannabis industry seven years ago as a caregiver for medical patients. Since then, he's had the opportunity to work alongside some of the best cannabis operators in Massachusetts and the country. His drive to network has put him in contact with experienced and emerging operators in the industry, regulators and Commission members, and everyone in between. Tune in to learn more on this!