Recreational Cannabis Home Delivery

Julian Jagtenberg On Improving Breathing and Settling The Mind for a Better Sleep, Recovery, and Quality of Life

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Julian Jagtenberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Somnox, a category-carving company known for developing the first smart sleep companion proven to improve the quality of rest. Somnox provides bad sleepers with drug-free and validated sleep aids they can use to relieve stress & anxiety, resulting in better and deeper sleep to experience more energy throughout the day. It is known for being the world’s first sleep robot that works by using scientifically proven cognitive and simulated human breathing techniques to accelerate the process of falling asleep. The company was created from Julian’s desire to help his mother manage and overcome her insomnia. Tune in to learn more!