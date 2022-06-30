Action and Ambition
Ruben Buell On Utilizing Technology To Create Flexibility and Solve Real-World Problems
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Ruben Buell, CEO at Reflex Media, a business development, branding, and marketing agency, providing software development, public relations, digital marketing, advertising, event production, product and content management, and creative services. It helps products reach market potential by delivering data-driven business strategies, brand incubation, and integrated marketing campaigns. The current brands being represented include Seeking, WhatsYourPrice, and MissTravel. Tune in to learn more!