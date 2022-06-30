Action and Ambition
Khaled Atallah Brings The Highest Quality, Natural, and Handmade Hair Care Products for Men and Women
In this episode, we are joined by Khaled Atallah, Founder, and CEO of Noun Naturals, a hair care company dedicated to creating oils of the highest quality that render the best possible results for your hair. He started his hair care business at 18 after his mother introduced him to carrier oils since he was suffering from thinning hair and hair loss. The company scaled tremendously before being sued for Trademark infringement and making him lose everything. He rebranded and started from scratch. Tune in to listen to his story and how he got back to his feet after the fall!