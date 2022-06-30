Action and Ambition
Chad Osinga Empowers People To Maximize Their Potential by Rebuilding Their Mindset
In this episode, we are joined by Chad Osinga, a retired Army sniper and combat applications instructor. He has had the unique opportunity to teach and train every military branch, FBI, US Marshals, DEA, and SWAT teams from various areas. Upon retiring, Chad began riding motorcycles and was hit on two separate occasions by reckless drivers. On top of his injuries, he had to juggle a daughter who had a stroke at five years old and two autistic children. After his last accident, Chad realized his calling was to use his hardships, life lessons, and experiences to assist others in becoming the best version of themselves. Tune in to learn more!