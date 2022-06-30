Action and Ambition
Fresho is making food supply chains more sustainable as it plans US expansion
In this episode we meet the co-founder of Fresho, Huw Birrell. Fresho is used by tens of thousands of chefs around the world who simply reach for their device to choose exact quantities for their needs, much like an online shopping experience but specifically tailored to the fast paced B2B food industry. Fresho recently announced a $10m funding round and is set to expand in the US as it targets becoming the world's leading ordering platform for food supply chains and a major source of intelligence for the food industry. Tune in to this conversation to learn more about their backstory, growth and upcoming US launch.