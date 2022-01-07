Action and Ambition
Rachael Evans Advocates for Women and Minorities to Make More Bold Moves in Life
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Rachael Evans, CEO of Bravery Network, a world-leading visionary business pioneer, speaker, author, and advisor, dedicated to helping women step into their bravery and reclaim their feminine power. She has led a career of disruption in male-dominated global industries, carving out pathways and opening doors for scores of women to walk through and stand beside her. Her mission is to redefine bravery to encompass women embracing and celebrating the bravest versions of themselves. Tune in to learn more!