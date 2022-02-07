Action and Ambition
Ryan Jaten Builds World Class Sales Teams and Takes Businesses From Zero to 7 Figures in Monthly Revenue
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Ryan Jaten, Co-Founder of I/O Consortium, the leader in the digital transformation space that helps sales teams to grow in 13 different countries. His legendary ability to bring the right people together, unify the vision, and set the overall training and sales strategy has generated over $1 Billion in revenue over the last 15 years for his clients and his businesses. When working with Ryan, people experience a rare balance of black and white, bottom-line business mastery with a heart-centered, people over-profits mindset. Tune in to learn more!