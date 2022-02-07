Action and Ambition
Jens Martin Skibsted On Stretching The Future By Design
In this episode, we are joined by Jens Martin Skibsted, the Global Partner at Manyone, award-winning entrepreneur, and design philosopher. Jens is best known for his urban mobility designs for Biomega and collaborations with design superstars such as Marc Newson and Bjarke Ingels. He is the founder of Biomega and has helped found several design consultancies, including Skibsted Ideation, KiBiSi, and Manyone. His designs live in the collections at the MoMA, Le Cnap, Designmuseum Danmark, SFMOMA, and many more. Jens explains how design can be used to shape the future. Tune in to learn more!