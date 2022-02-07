Podcast / Action and Ambition
Artisanal Wines at Affordable Prices
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Tara Olesky, Owner and Sommelier at Table Wine, the premier wine retailer dedicated to stocking, promoting, and selling wines from the best family-owned and operated wineries from all parts of the globe. They look for wines from up-and-coming, under-the-radar, and lesser-known estates because these offer tremendous quality-to-price ratios. If you love wine and love to learn about it, Table Wine is the wine shop for you! Tune in to learn more!
