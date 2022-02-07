Action and Ambition
Leading Teams and Developing Processes to Make Things Efficient
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Katelyn Sorensen, CEO of Loomly, the Brand Success Platform that empowers marketing teams to collaborate, publish and measure. It streamlines teamwork along your entire content management process: manage digital assets, fuel storytelling, polish content, approve messaging, reach your audience, engage your community, and measure performance. Katelyn's growth-oriented nature inspires her teams to crush their goals, take on new challenges, and drive results. She explains how she uses her roles to develop more productive teams. Tune in to learn more!