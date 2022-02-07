Action and Ambition
Michele Olivier Delivers Recruitment Tools and Advice of The Highest Quality
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Michele Olivier, the founder and CEO of O&H Consulting, a talent consultancy based in Austin, Texas. Michele and her team are disrupting the recruitment industry with a reasonable monthly retainer model combined with no cap on the number of searches instead of the usual per assignment contingency fees. O&H Consulting's approach delivers more excellent value to employers and creates an outstanding candidate experience while helping organizations meet diversity, equity, and inclusion goals. Tune in to learn more!