Action and Ambition
Matt Domo Helps Businesses To Succeed By Creating Clear and Actionable Technology Strategies That Powers Digital Transformation
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Matt Domo, Founder and CEO of FifthVantage, which helps B2B software companies transform complex technology goals into technical strategy, architecture & execution plans that create sustainable double-digit growth. As one of Amazon Web Services' founders, Matt is a cloud computing pioneer. He has created nine cutting-edge cloud products and seven e-commerce website solutions that generated over $2 billion in revenue for Amazon, Microsoft, and Rackspace. Today, he uses FifthVantage to give back by helping companies transform into the digital world. Tune in to learn more!