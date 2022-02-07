Matt Domo Helps Businesses To Succeed By Creating Clear and Actionable Technology Strategies That Powers Digital Transformation

ScriptCo Saves You Money, Time and Keeps You Safe by Shipping Your Prescriptions to Your Home

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Zach Zeller, Co-Founder, and President at ScriptCo, a membership-based pharmacy making prescription medications more affordable for everyone. ScriptCo transparently discloses med costs on the website for all to see. Customers pay a membership fee, allowing them to buy all their generic meds from ScriptCo at cost. The only margin they make is on the membership fee ($140 per year, $50 per quarter), not medications. Tune in to learn more!