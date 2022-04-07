Action and Ambition
Jacqueline Fae Helps People Experience The Greatest Joy in The World: Finding Their Love
In this episode, we are joined by Jacqueline Fae, a professional Celebrity Matchmaker, Dating Coach, and Executive Love Manifestation Expert. With her expertise in Psychology and focus on Neuro-linguistic Programming, she has successfully understood why people act the way they do in relationships. She is a uniquely intuitive matchmaker and helps her clients decode their underlying values, break toxic patterns and open up to the loving relationship they have always dreamed of. Jacqueline believes that everyone deserves love, and her mission is to help as many people as possible to experience the greatest joy in the world: finding their person. Tune in to learn more!