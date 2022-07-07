Liziana Carter Helps E-commerce Businesses Adopt a Dialogue-Driven Approach To Selling Their Products by Building DM Automated Systems on Instagram DM and Facebook Messenger
In this episode, we are joined by Liziana Carter, Founder of GROW AI. GROW AI is an Australian-based conversational AI agency that builds DM automated systems on Instagram DM and Facebook Messenger. Their work is dedicated to e-commerce brands that understand their role is not just to sell but also to help their buyers buy while building exceptional audience-to-brand relationships. With the power of real-time conversations and customer-centric data, clients can integrate DM funnels as a part of their CX and revenue strategy, creating meaningful interactions and authentic experiences for their buyers at every stage of their customer journey. Tune in to learn more!
link
link
link
link
link
link
link
link
link
link
link
link
link
link
link
link
link
link
link
link
link
link
link
link
link
link
link
link
link
Bill Voss Connects Outdoor Gear Sellers with Outdoor Enthusiasts
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Bill Voss, Founder, and CEO of Everest.com. Everest is an online marketplace that helps shoppers find the best recreational gear for the next outdoor adventure. Its mission is to create the leading online marketplace for the outdoor world, where retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and consumers can buy and sell goods free of the noise and discrimination of other sites. Tune in to learn more!
The Wizardry Behind Starting and Thriving in Business
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today are Dr. Travis Fox and Michelle Fox, the Co-Founders of Ultimate Business Quest. This platform ignites transformative change in businesses by delivering business basics and practical coaching presented in a world of immersing fantasy gameplay. The quest has the power to level up your business and life. Michelle believes that each company and person needs to understand their ‘why’ to implement internal awareness and put drive, passion, and knowledge into action. Tune in to learn more on this!
Jacqueline Fae Helps People Experience The Greatest Joy in The World: Finding Their Love
In this episode, we are joined by Jacqueline Fae, a professional Celebrity Matchmaker, Dating Coach, and Executive Love Manifestation Expert. With her expertise in Psychology and focus on Neuro-linguistic Programming, she has successfully understood why people act the way they do in relationships. She is a uniquely intuitive matchmaker and helps her clients decode their underlying values, break toxic patterns and open up to the loving relationship they have always dreamed of. Jacqueline believes that everyone deserves love, and her mission is to help as many people as possible to experience the greatest joy in the world: finding their person. Tune in to learn more!
David A. Perez Helps Entrepreneurs Rise To The Top of Their Game Through Translating Big Business Vision Into Concrete Action Steps
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is David A. Perez, Founder and CEO of Tax Growth, where he helps tax businesses scale and obtain unparalleled marketplace advantages to unlock transformative, growth-driven futures. With an impeccable reputation for being the number one Strategic Tax Business Growth Expert & Coach, David also runs his Tax Business Growth Academy, where he teaches his proven strategies and processes to help clients transform their business to a new level of success. Tune in to learn more!
Matt Domo Helps Businesses To Succeed By Creating Clear and Actionable Technology Strategies That Powers Digital Transformation
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Matt Domo, Founder and CEO of FifthVantage, which helps B2B software companies transform complex technology goals into technical strategy, architecture & execution plans that create sustainable double-digit growth. As one of Amazon Web Services' founders, Matt is a cloud computing pioneer. He has created nine cutting-edge cloud products and seven e-commerce website solutions that generated over $2 billion in revenue for Amazon, Microsoft, and Rackspace. Today, he uses FifthVantage to give back by helping companies transform into the digital world. Tune in to learn more!
ScriptCo Saves You Money, Time and Keeps You Safe by Shipping Your Prescriptions to Your Home
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Zach Zeller, Co-Founder, and President at ScriptCo, a membership-based pharmacy making prescription medications more affordable for everyone. ScriptCo transparently discloses med costs on the website for all to see. Customers pay a membership fee, allowing them to buy all their generic meds from ScriptCo at cost. The only margin they make is on the membership fee ($140 per year, $50 per quarter), not medications. Tune in to learn more!
Michele Olivier Delivers Recruitment Tools and Advice of The Highest Quality
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Michele Olivier, the founder and CEO of O&H Consulting, a talent consultancy based in Austin, Texas. Michele and her team are disrupting the recruitment industry with a reasonable monthly retainer model combined with no cap on the number of searches instead of the usual per assignment contingency fees. O&H Consulting's approach delivers more excellent value to employers and creates an outstanding candidate experience while helping organizations meet diversity, equity, and inclusion goals. Tune in to learn more!
Ryan Jaten Builds World Class Sales Teams and Takes Businesses From Zero to 7 Figures in Monthly Revenue
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Ryan Jaten, Co-Founder of I/O Consortium, the leader in the digital transformation space that helps sales teams to grow in 13 different countries. His legendary ability to bring the right people together, unify the vision, and set the overall training and sales strategy has generated over $1 Billion in revenue over the last 15 years for his clients and his businesses. When working with Ryan, people experience a rare balance of black and white, bottom-line business mastery with a heart-centered, people over-profits mindset. Tune in to learn more!
Jens Martin Skibsted On Stretching The Future By Design
In this episode, we are joined by Jens Martin Skibsted, the Global Partner at Manyone, award-winning entrepreneur, and design philosopher. Jens is best known for his urban mobility designs for Biomega and collaborations with design superstars such as Marc Newson and Bjarke Ingels. He is the founder of Biomega and has helped found several design consultancies, including Skibsted Ideation, KiBiSi, and Manyone. His designs live in the collections at the MoMA, Le Cnap, Designmuseum Danmark, SFMOMA, and many more. Jens explains how design can be used to shape the future. Tune in to learn more!
Table Wine Founder Tara Olesky talks about Disruptive Luxury Wine Experiential Amenities for Building Residents
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Tara Olesky, Owner and Sommelier at Table Wine, exclusive Wine Club Amenity for Building Residents, curating collections with small family-owned wineries that are dedicated to regenerative farming. A vision of Table Wine is to offer residents a luxury experience by offering them new wines every month to elevate their lifestyle and enhance community engagement. If you love wine and love to learn about it, Table Wine is the wine club for you! Tune in to learn more!
Leading Teams and Developing Processes to Make Things Efficient
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Katelyn Sorensen, CEO of Loomly, the Brand Success Platform that empowers marketing teams to collaborate, publish and measure. It streamlines teamwork along your entire content management process: manage digital assets, fuel storytelling, polish content, approve messaging, reach your audience, engage your community, and measure performance. Katelyn’s growth-oriented nature inspires her teams to crush their goals, take on new challenges, and drive results. She explains how she uses her roles to develop more productive teams. Tune in to learn more!
Rachael Evans, Founder of Brave Media Network, a world-leading visionary business pioneer, speaker, author, and advisor, dedicated to helping women step into their bravery and reclaim their feminine power.
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Rachael Evans, Leading Bravery Advisor & Founder of Brave Media Network, a world-leading visionary business pioneer, speaker, author, and advisor, dedicated to helping women step into their bravery and reclaim their feminine power. She has led a career of disruption in male-dominated global industries, carving out pathways and opening doors for scores of women to walk through and stand beside her. Her mission is to redefine bravery to encompass women embracing and celebrating the bravest versions of themselves. Tune in to learn more!
Chad Osinga Empowers People To Maximize Their Potential by Rebuilding Their Mindset
In this episode, we are joined by Chad Osinga, a retired Army sniper and combat applications instructor. He has had the unique opportunity to teach and train every military branch, FBI, US Marshals, DEA, and SWAT teams from various areas. Upon retiring, Chad began riding motorcycles and was hit on two separate occasions by reckless drivers. On top of his injuries, he had to juggle a daughter who had a stroke at five years old and two autistic children. After his last accident, Chad realized his calling was to use his hardships, life lessons, and experiences to assist others in becoming the best version of themselves. Tune in to learn more!
Creating a Safer, Smarter, and Seamlessly Connected Motorcycle Experience
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Jay Giraud, an award-winning mobility entrepreneur, speaker, and inventor. He is the Founder and CEO of Damon, a disruptive technology start-up based in Vancouver, Canada, focused on causing a paradigm shift for safer, smarter motorcycling. They have reverse-engineered motorcyclists' problems and built what 160 million annual buyers want and need: a game-changing riding experience that’s exponentially safer, smarter, and more user-friendly. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!
Fresho is making food supply chains more sustainable as it plans US expansion
In this episode we meet the co-founder of Fresho, Huw Birrell. Fresho is used by tens of thousands of chefs around the world who simply reach for their device to choose exact quantities for their needs, much like an online shopping experience but specifically tailored to the fast paced B2B food industry. Fresho recently announced a $10m funding round and is set to expand in the US as it targets becoming the world’s leading ordering platform for food supply chains and a major source of intelligence for the food industry. Tune in to this conversation to learn more about their backstory, growth and upcoming US launch.
Ruben Buell On Utilizing Technology To Create Flexibility and Solve Real-World Problems
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Ruben Buell, CEO at Reflex Media, a business development, branding, and marketing agency, providing software development, public relations, digital marketing, advertising, event production, product and content management, and creative services. It helps products reach market potential by delivering data-driven business strategies, brand incubation, and integrated marketing campaigns. The current brands being represented include Seeking, WhatsYourPrice, and MissTravel. Tune in to learn more!
Unlocking The Omnipotent Power in The Minds of High Achievers With Jean-Paul Gravel
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Jean-Paul Gravel, Founder of The Omnipotent and ThroughConversations, the revolutionary 1:1 methodology with a 100% success rate for bringing forth the dormant pieces of strength, power, and brilliance within the world’s most affluent and extraordinary humans. It helps identify and break down self-imposed barriers and limitations. Jean explains that once your brain functions at optimal levels, every other aspect of your life thrives: from mental health to relationships to business performance. Tune in to learn more!
Julian Jagtenberg On Improving Breathing and Settling The Mind for a Better Sleep, Recovery, and Quality of Life
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Julian Jagtenberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Somnox, a category-carving company known for developing the first smart sleep companion proven to improve the quality of rest. Somnox provides bad sleepers with drug-free and validated sleep aids they can use to relieve stress & anxiety, resulting in better and deeper sleep to experience more energy throughout the day. It is known for being the world’s first sleep robot that works by using scientifically proven cognitive and simulated human breathing techniques to accelerate the process of falling asleep. The company was created from Julian’s desire to help his mother manage and overcome her insomnia. Tune in to learn more!
Khaled Atallah Brings The Highest Quality, Natural, and Handmade Hair Care Products for Men and Women
In this episode, we are joined by Khaled Atallah, Founder, and CEO of Noun Naturals, a hair care company dedicated to creating oils of the highest quality that render the best possible results for your hair. He started his hair care business at 18 after his mother introduced him to carrier oils since he was suffering from thinning hair and hair loss. The company scaled tremendously before being sued for Trademark infringement and making him lose everything. He rebranded and started from scratch. Tune in to listen to his story and how he got back to his feet after the fall!
Nick Warrender Brings Premium and Accessible Hemp-Based Plant Medicine To People in Need
In this episode, we are joined by Nick Warrender, Founder, and CEO of Lifted Made, the premier national producer of hemp-derived cannabinoid products. At 32 years old, Nick Warrender has had nine lives. His harrowing journey marked the beginning of years spent in and out of hospitals as 21st-century doctors struggled to identify treatments for diseases they had never seen before. Nick launched the business in 2014 to help bring premium, accessibly priced, hemp-based plant medicine to people in need like himself. He started with just $900, zero employees, and an office in his parent’s garage. Today, Lifted Made is a multi-million dollar public company that averages $1M monthly sales growth. Tune in to learn more on this!
Eddy Soffer Helps The Younger Generation of Investors To Invest in The Future Consciously
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Eddy Soffer, a Sustainability Executive with a great passion and deep experience in ESG Strategy & Integration, Product Development, and Sales. He is the ESG Manager of Interactive Brokers. They recently launched the IMPACT App which is geared towards the new generation of socially conscious investors. The app has several features that set it apart from the rest including a charitable feature that allows users to give back to their communities. They can also align and adjust investments. Tune in to learn more! Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its March 25, 2022, Best Online Brokers Review.
Simplifying, Optimizing, and Automating The Blockchain Ecosystem
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Chris Kern, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fernhill Corp, a diversified technology holding company that has interests in and seeks to acquire, build and develop software, service businesses, and marketplaces in the digital asset and blockchain industry that are meant to simplify, automate and optimize the activities in mining, minting, trading and managing digital assets of any kind. Chris has deep expertise in Telecommunications, Internet Services, Mobility, Blockchain, FinTech, Financial Services, SaaS, and Digital Media & Marketing. Tune in to learn more!
Recreational Cannabis Home Delivery
In this episode, we are joined by Ruben Seyde, Co-Founder and CEO of Delivered Inc, Massachusetts' first recreational company to offer cannabis home delivery services. Its mission is to sustainably connect dispensaries with customers through a reliable, efficient delivery service. Ruben entered the cannabis industry seven years ago as a caregiver for medical patients. Since then, he's had the opportunity to work alongside some of the best cannabis operators in Massachusetts and the country. His drive to network has put him in contact with experienced and emerging operators in the industry, regulators and Commission members, and everyone in between. Tune in to learn more on this!
ParaFlight Medical Transport Provides Dependable, Compassionate, and Customized Care To Patients Worldwide
In this episode, we are joined by Sim Shain, Founder and CEO of ParaFlight EMS and Aviation, a full-service medical transport company dedicated to providing the best possible care and service to patients and medical teams worldwide. Sim is a devoted volunteer who contributes towards numerous well-known organizations such as Chai Lifeline’s Camp Simcha, United Hatzalah of Israel, The Special Children's Center, Birthright Israel, and Hatzalah EMS, providing in-flight medical support to children with cancer and disabilities, free of charge. He is also the Founder and CEO of OrganFlights.com, which provides OPOs and Transplant Centers with full “attention to detail” air and ground transportation to ensure the most efficient transfer of organs and transplant teams nationwide. Tune in to learn more about how he became so devoted to helping others!
Eddie Maalouf Helps Businesses Take Control of Their Marketing, Grow Their Business and Be More Profitable
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Eddie Maalouf, Founding Partner at 4Media Marketing, a marketing agency that helps automate customer acquisition processes for businesses in the U.S, Canada, South America and The Middle East. Their primary focus is on brands already allocating at least $10k/ month to paid advertising. Eddie has had a passion for sales since convincing his father to let him work in his carpet business at the age of 15, and his natural talent has served him well as he climbs the ladder of success. Tune in to learn more!
Dialworks is helping to train sales teams 3 times faster
Training sales teams is arguably the most important part of any business strategy, yet it remains a time intensive and expensive exercise for teams in all companies. Businesses spend $70 billion annually on training only to generate disappointing ROI. Meanwhile, sales reps forget 70% of the information they learn within a week of training, and 87% will forget it within a month. Gaurav Sharma, CEO of SaaS labs shares his insights on Dialworks, a sales acceleration platform, to help teams get sales-ready faster. Through calls on Dialworks platform, leaders can test their reps' sales readiness in real world scenarios.
Dr. Sameer Suhail, MD On Providing Quality Healthcare For Underserved Urban and Rural Communities
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Dr. Sameer Suhail, an entrepreneur, healthcare investor, and philanthropist whose mission is to provide cost-effective, quality healthcare training programs in areas that are underserved and in need of quality care. Dr. Sameer Suhail is the CEO of Metropolitan Behavioral Associates (MBA) of Chicago, a Psychiatric Group of highly qualified psychiatry physicians with 30+ years of experience. The physicians are committed to providing quality care to all of the Chicago metropolitan communities. Tune in to learn more!
Nick Friesen, The Match Artist Helps Others Build Self-Confidence Through The Power of a Portrait
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Nick Friesen, Co-Founder and CEO of The Match Artist, a photography company specializing in transforming online dating profiles through intriguing photography and facial expression coaching. Nick fell in love with portraits and facial expression coaching when he picked up a camera while studying piano performance in college and quickly realized his passion. He has grown dramatically as a photographer over the years. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!
Anna Cheniuntai On Advancing The Construction Industry On Earth and Accelerating The Reality of Autonomous Construction on The Moon and Mars
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Anna Cheniuntai, Founder and CEO and Co-founder at Apis Cor, an American technology corporation headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, developing advanced technologies and materials for construction 3D printing. The technology was used to construct the largest 3D printed building on Earth that holds the Guinness World Record and received the top awards on NASA's 3D Printed Habitat Challenge. Tune in to learn more!
