Action and Ambition
Gregory Cummings Builds and Develops High Performing Sales and Customer Service Teams
In this episode, we are joined by Gregory Cummings, the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Mister Window Holding. Greg focuses on all client engagement from beginning to end and has built and implemented Mister Window's client journey with colossal success. Greg is also a known turnaround expert with lucrative national business relationships, a strong customer focus, and a commitment to recruiting, developing, and leading the highest caliber teams. Tune in to learn more!