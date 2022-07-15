Bryan Ritchie On Bringing Blockchain to Life For Everyone

Samael Tejada Uses Nutrient IV Therapy to Help People Look and Feel Younger, Healthier, and More Energetic

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Samael Tejada, Founder, and President of Liquivida, a wellness center that helps people across America to replenish, rehydrate, and revitalize through vitamin IV therapy, medical aesthetics, and innovative weight loss solutions. The company is operated by a respected network of medical professionals who believe that sustainable health and wellness can be achieved by knowing the body and caring for it through targeted nutrition and a combination of preventative and functional medicine. Tune in to learn more!