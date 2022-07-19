



Action and Ambition

Jessi Park On Having The Right Mindset To Level Up In Your Business

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Jessi Park, Founder, and President of Inspired Insurance Solutions, an independent insurance brokerage company, offering top-quality products and services in the healthcare and life insurance sector to people nationwide. Jessi is also a keynote speaker, artist, and best-selling author who wrote over $1 million in business. She encourages other entrepreneurs to have the right mindset shifts they need to level up and live their dream life. Tune in to learn more!